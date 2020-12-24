Woodland Mall prepares for last-minute holiday shoppers

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — With Christmas morning right around the corner, many people are getting in their last-minute holiday shopping on Christmas Eve.

Officials at the Woodland Mall say it’s been very busy, even with COVID-19 precautions in place. They’re asking people who do come out to shop to be prepared to wait in lines because of capacity limits.

Even with many people shopping online this year because of the pandemic, officials say business is still booming.

“Even though online shopping has increased, stores are shipping from, the last mile of shipping is coming right from our stores here at Woodland Mall. A lot of times when you make the local order, it actually comes from our employees working here in the mall,” said Cecily McCabe, the marketing director of the Woodland Mall.

It’s also now required to schedule an appointment to visit Santa at the mall. You can make a reservation online.