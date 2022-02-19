Woodland Mall hosting health and wellness expo Saturday

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A lot of us know the struggles that can come with staying on top of fitness and wellness. If you’re one of those people, there’s an event you might be interested in at Woodland Mall on Saturday.

The mall will host a health and wellness expo from noon until 7 p.m. They are incorporating local businesses and non-profits to help shoppers be their best and healthiest self.

You can expect to get all your health questions answered while you try a few workouts. One gym will even be giving out free passes for your first class.

“We are showcasing local businesses, gyms, life coaches, also doing demonstrations with a cycle bar brand new to Grand Rapids as well as Zumba and boxing. It’s going to be really fun,” Woodland Mall Marketing Manager Alyson Presser said.

The expo will take place off in the Von Maur wing near the center of the mall.