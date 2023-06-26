Woodland Mall’s new partnership will soon bring more professional clothing options to The Business Boutique.

The Business Boutique offers free job interview-appropriate clothing and accessories to participants at the Women’s Resource Center.

The partnership will give the mall a dedicated section at the boutique. It will be stocked with clothes and accessories through donation drives and retailer partnerships.

“Access to workplace attire can be (a) barrier to securing employment – and ultimately, economic independence for women,” Mikia Ross, interim senior marketing director for Woodland Mall, said in a statement. “We are grateful to be able to support the Women’s Resource Center’s efforts to address this with a partnership that will offer women an expanded selection of workplace-ready attire from our retailers and community.”

The Business Boutique will be opening a new store at 816 Madison Ave SE later this month. Donations from the public will be accepted at the new location once it is open, according to the website.

More information on how to donate or become a Women’s Resource Center participant can be found here.