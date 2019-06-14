WOOD employees give back during Founder’s Day of Caring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 employees gave back on Friday as part of Founder’s Day of Caring. It’s an event held by Nexstar, the parent company of WOOD TV8.

WOOD TV8 employees were hard at work in Grandville, Jenison, Muskegon and Grand Haven.

WOOD TV partnered with Meals on Wheels for this year’s Nexstar Day of Caring. The day was full of meal prep to meal delivery for seniors across West Michigan.

Meals on Wheels Grandville makes anywhere from 3,000 to 4,000 meals daily.

For Meals on Wheels volunteer coordinator Krissy Thomas it was a typical Friday, for the most part. The only exception being extra hands to help.

“We can get a lot more done when we have a good amount of people. We can just get a lot done really quickly,” said Thomas. “It’s really cool to see volunteers ask a lot of questions and get involved in our mission in that way, and they really do see firsthand experience what it is.”

For WOOD TV employees, Nexstar Day of Caring means putting in the work and being there for the community, in a different kind of way.

The 2019 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring.

“It’s nice for our employees to get out and experience something different than their day job and to get to be part of the community we serve on TV and serve them in a different way,” said Carly Munoz, WOTV 4 Women brand manager.

For more on Meals on Wheels Western Michigan, including volunteer opportunities, click here.