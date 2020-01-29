Woman pleads guilty in crash that injured medic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman accused in a drunken driving crash that seriously injured a medic driving an ambulance will face sentencing.

On Tuesday. Mary Emma Young pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing serious injury. A count of operating while intoxicated – second offense was dismissed.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. July 28 on Fulton Street near Spaulding Avenue in Ada Township.

Emergency crews on scene of major crash at Fulton Street and Spaulding Avenue in Ada Township. (July 28, 2019)

Authorities say Young sideswiped a Rockford Ambulance, sending both vehicles into the ditch and causing the ambulance to roll several times. The ambulance landed on the driver’s side, pinning in the driver.

Rescue crews freed the ambulance driver, who was taken to the hospital in another ambulance with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The passenger in the ambulance was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Court records show in 2016, Young was sentenced to 93 days in jail, a year of probation and five days of community service after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated.

Young is scheduled to be sentenced on March 25. She faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.