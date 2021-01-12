Women help police find suspected EGR ‘flasher’

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several East Grand Rapids women are speaking out about being violated in their neighborhood, according to investigators.

Police told News 8 they appear to be accusing the same man of exposing himself to them.

Ali Termaat is still reeling from an encounter in Grand Rapids. She says it deeply disturbed her.

“I said ‘that’s f’ing disgusting,'” said Termaat. “He was stroking himself.”

Termaat said the run-in in happened near Wealthy Street and Charles Avenue. She said she was in the area walking her dogs Monday morning when a man in a black SUV waved her down and asked her for directions.

“He pulled away because he noticed that I noticed what he was doing, and then I continued to walk about two more feet and then called 911,” Termaat said.

East Grand Rapids police confirmed to News 8 they’re investigating several possibly related incidents that occurred since Jan. 5 where a man has “acted suspiciously and may have exposed himself to female victims.”

Those complaints are consistent with what Termaat is hearing from her neighbors and those who responded to her Facebook post about her complaint.

“I’ve had several responses saying that the same thing has happened to multiple people around Reeds Lake around the area where I was, Wealthy (Street),” Termaat said.

East Grand Rapids police said they used witness information to track down the suspect by the car he was reportedly seen driving.

Officers said they took him into custody and will continue investigating the allegations against him.

“I’m just glad that maybe it happened to me being an adult and not a child,” Termaat said.

Police won’t identify the man because he has not been charged yet. Authorities say he is being held at the Kent County jail on a probation violation.