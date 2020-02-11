Woman who used slur sentenced for slapping man

Shelly Lynn Hueckel, 47, of Nashville, Michigan appears in Kent County court on charges of ethnic intimidation and assault stemming from a dealership dispute in Lowell. (Dec. 30, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Barry County woman who used racist slurs as she assaulted a Lowell car salesman last year was not sentenced to any jail time.

Shelly Hueckel, 47, of Nashville, was ordered on Tuesday to serve two years of probation.

In December, Judge Paul Sullivan found Hueckel guilty of misdemeanor assault. Though he found her not guilty of ethnic intimidation, he said she should be ashamed of her actions toward Terrence Smith.

In April 2019, Hueckel went to Betten Baker GMC in Lowell, where employee Smith gave her a trade-in value for her car. She wasn’t happy about the dollar amount, though, and started berating him. She then used the N-word toward Smith, who is African American, and backhanded him.

In a tearful plea to the judge Tuesday, Smith asked that Hueckel receive the maximum sentence.

When Hueckel was given the chance to speak, she apologized him.

Sullivan said that as long as she doesn’t violate probation, she’ll stay out of jail.