A booking photo of Veronica Rodriguez from the Kent County jail.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly three years after a man was hit by a car and died in Wyoming, his girlfriend, who was driving the car, has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

On Wednesday, a jury found Veronica Rodriguez, 47, guilty of voluntary manslaughter, a crime that can carry up to 15 years in prison.

Rodriguez was originally charged with open murder. Voluntary manslaughter is a lesser offense.

On Nov. 12, 2020, Rodriguez hit her boyfriend with a car in Wyoming. Initial investigation indicated the two had been arguing just before it happened, according to police.

Police said Michael Vela, 45, died on scene from head injuries.

Rodriguez is currently being held in the Kent County jail. Sentencing is scheduled for September.