Woman who allegedly used slur not guilty of ethnic intimidation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Barry County woman who repeatedly hit and allegedly called an African-American man the N-word during a dispute at a Lowell used car dealership has been found not guilty of ethnic intimidation by a judge.

On April 24, Shelly Lynn Hueckel of Nashville brought her vehicle into Betten Baker GMC to have its trade-in value appraised.

When the appraisal came back lower than the 47-year-old woman wanted, she called dealership employee Terrance Smith a scammer and referred to the color of his skin. She later slapped him across the face and started hitting at him as he tried to shield himself.

Smith and another witness testified Monday that Hueckel also called him the N-word.

While Hueckel did not testify, her attorney argued that her actions were not motivated by race, but the result of her anger over the appraisal.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul Sullivan agreed, saying that while her actions were shameful and inexcusable, he believes she would have had a similar reaction if the news came from someone who was not black.

In handing down his verdict, Sullivan said he understood that his ruling was going to be a hard one for the victim to understand, and he was right.

The decision was met with shock by Smith, who was speechless immediately after the verdict was read. After some time passed, Smith was finally able to express his dismay.

“How do you do this to a human being and just walk away? I did nothing wrong. I didn’t even put my hand on her – I just put my hands up to block myself, she assaulted me. I don’t have any other words,” Smith told News 8.

The judge did find Hueckel guilty of assault. The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum punishment of 93 days in jail.

