GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has filed a lawsuit against the Kent County Sheriff’s Office claiming that her religious rights were violated when she was forced to remove her hijab for a mugshot.

Jannah Hague, a practicing Muslim woman who wears a hijab, was arrested by Kent County deputies in April for a domestic dispute. She was then processed into the jail, which requires a booking photo. A lawsuit filed on Jan. 3 against Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young and her office claims Hague was told she had no choice but to remove her hijab for the photo.

“Requiring a Muslim woman to remove her hijab in public is akin to demanding that a secular person strip naked in front of strangers,” the lawsuit reads.

Feeling like she had no choice in the matter, Hague removed the headwear while two male officers were in the room, the lawsuit claims.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged in a statement that Hague was asked to remove her hijab but disputed part of the suit’s claims, saying that Hague was not required to do so in front of any men.

“As she was being processed into the jail our female corrections officer took her out of view of all male officers and inmates and asked her to remove the head covering to inspect it for weapons or other restricted material, and then she was allowed to put it back on before entering the booking area,” the statement said. “At the end of the booking process, it is required by law to take a photograph of the arrestee. When this photograph was taken our female corrections officer ensured that no male officers or inmates were able to view Ms. Hague without the head covering. There is a video and audio recording of this booking process in its entirety.

“We do take Ms. Hague’s concern very seriously,” the statement added.

According to the lawsuit, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office’s photograph policy states that a person wearing a religious head covering must remove it for a mugshot. The lawsuit calls this policy “unlawful.”

The Kent County policy also states that another photo must be taken with the head covering on, which is to be the one that should be released to the public and uploaded on a database. Hague says she did take a photo with her hijab on. However, the suit claims the Kent County Sheriff’s office released the image of her without the hijab on its website and the Michigan State Police Database.

Hague was released from the Kent County jail without charges.

In June, the Council on American-Islamic Relations Michigan Chapter filed a claim of notice seeking adjustment and payment.

A similar lawsuit was filed against the Oceana County Sheriff’s Department in 2015 claiming a Muslim woman was forced to remove her hijab during a booking photo. That case was later dismissed.

— News 8’s Amanda Porter contributed to this report.