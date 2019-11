The intersection of 28th Street and Burlingame Avenue in Wyoming Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Wyoming Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 28th Street and Burlingame Avenue in Wyoming, according to Kent County dispatchers.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety officers on scene told News 8 that the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.