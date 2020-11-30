Woman shot, killed while walking in Wyoming ID’d

Police investigate a shooting near Burton Street SW and Alba Avenue SW in Wyoming on Nov. 27, 2020.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming detectives have identified the Grand Rapids woman who was shot and killed while walking along a busy street the day after Thanksgiving.

Wyoming public safety officers say the victim in the Friday afternoon shooting is 34-year-old Cynthia Jean McCoy. So far, her killer hasn’t been caught.

McCoy was walking down the sidewalk along Burton Street SW at Alba Avenue, just west of Clyde Park, when the gunman opened fire.

Neighbors up and down the residential stretch of Burton said they heard up to a half-dozen shots. One man who didn’t want to be identified told News 8 they saw the shooter aim at someone and fire before running down Alba Avenue.

Police said the suspect, between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-2, was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and a blue face mask. They had no other description.

Police said Monday the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7366 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.