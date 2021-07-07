Woman sets record at Rockford’s Corner Bar, eats 50 chili dogs

Molly Schuyler set a record at Rockford Corner Bar by eating 50 chili dogs in 22 minutes on July 7, 2021. (Courtesy: Rockford Corner Bar)

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Nestled on the corner of Courtland Street and Main Street in Rockford, The Corner Bar is the place to go for chili dogs in town.

“People come in and say when I was a kid in the ’60s, my dad used to bring me here,” said Lisa Paavo, a server at The Corner Bar.

People from all over West Michigan and the U.S. head to the restaurant, seeking a spot in The Corner Bar’s Hall of Fame.

“It’s going on 6,000 names on the wall there,” said John Vanaman, the general manager at The Corner Bar. “You have to eat 12 hot dogs (chili dogs) in four hours to make it on there.”

A new record was set Wednesday by competitive eater Molly Schuyler.

Schuyler showed up with a camera and a serious appetite.

“She just came in and all business,” Vanaman said.

Schuyler ate 50 chili dogs in 22 minutes.

“Actually had 44 in 19 minutes,” Paavo said. “Brought out six more dogs. In 22 minutes, she ate 50 dogs.”

“Can I come back and do it again?” Schuyler asked staff members after accomplishing her feat.

The previous record was set by another competitive eater, Tim “Eater X” Janus, who ate 43 1/2 chili dogs in 2006.

Joey Chestnut, who has won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest held annually on the Fourth of July 14 times, ate 36 chili dogs at The Corner Bar in 2006.

“She was saying she could have gotten to 75 if she didn’t have the pitcher of water,” Vanaman said.

Schuyler left The Corner Bar thinking about what she was going to eat next.

“She packed up, and out the door she went,” Paavo said. “Said she was going to go to Dairy Queen because she was hungry for ice cream.”