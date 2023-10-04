GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman convicted of voluntary manslaughter for hitting her boyfriend with a car has been sentenced.

On Wednesday, 47-year-old Veronica Rodriguez was sentenced in Kent County Circuit Court to three to 15 years in prison, with credit for 722 days — almost two years — served.

A jury found Rodriguez guilty of voluntary manslaughter in August. She was originally charged with open murder, a more serious offense.

On Nov. 12, 2020, Rodriguez hit her boyfriend with a car in Wyoming. Initial investigation indicated the two had been arguing just before it happened, according to police.

Police said Michael Vela, 45, died on scene from head injuries.

Rodriguez was charged nearly a year later.