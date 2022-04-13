GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman put a stop to her trial by pleading to stabbing and injuring a man near Sparta in 2020.

Taylor Tenbrink, 25, pleaded guilty to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

The stabbing happened March 1, 2020, at Glenwood Estates Mobile Home Park off Sparta Avenue NW in Sparta Township. Authorities said Tenbrink and the man she stabbed knew one another.

Tenbrink’s plea came Monday, the day her trial was scheduled to begin.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 11.