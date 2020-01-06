Woman pleads no contest to drugging tea

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Rockford woman who authorities say tried to drug her housemate’s tea entered a plea Monday.

Maria Mirque pleaded no contest to assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

Authorities say that in November 2018, Mirque’s housemate caught her on camera dumping antidepressants and antihistamines into the jar the housemate used for tea. A pharmacist told police that the mixture of drugs could lead to grogginess, fatigue and seizures.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilty, but is treated as a conviction at sentencing. Mirque could receive up to nine months in jail when she is sentenced Feb. 27.