Woman pleads guilty in Lowell organization embezzlement

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman from Lowell has pled guilty to embezzlement.

Brenda Schullo pled guilty to the felony of embezzling from Lowell Moose Lodge. Two other charges — using a computer to commit a crime and illegally using a financial transaction device — have both been dropped.

Police were first alerted of some inconsistencies in the lodge’s bank accounts in 2019. After some investigation, Schullo was arraigned in 2020.

She will be sentenced on June 16. She faces up to five years in prison or a fine.