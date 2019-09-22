Woman overjoyed when cat gets rescued from fire

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens have been forced out of their homes after a Wyoming apartment building went up in flames.

The fire started late Saturday afternoon at the Timber Ridge Apartments near 44th Street.

Fire officials say no one was hurt, but the damage was extensive.

Robin Graves was the first of the many heroes who jumped into action when the building caught fire.

“We both started sniffing around and realized we smelled smoke,” Graves said. “We quickly ran back down to get our pets. I started knocking on every door I could and pulled the fire alarm to make sure everybody could get out.”

According to Wyoming officers, everyone was accounted for and there were no injuries reported.

Many residents at the scene said they had small pets that didn’t make it out.

“I’m just glad that everybody got out safe, but I feel bad for all the animals that might have lost their lives or are still in there scared,” Graves said.

Graves told News 8 her roommate’s cat was trapped inside and had been for hours.

Moments later, a firefighter emerged from the smoke carrying the green-eyed cat they thought they had lost. The owner, Sydney Varnagatas, was overcome with emotion.

Our News8 cameras were rolling as a firefighter’s heroic rescue brought a cat owner to tears. That story tonight at 11! @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/QWpsByfZCc — Jacqueline Francis (@JFrancisTV) September 22, 2019

“He brings me joy whenever I see his little face,” Varnagatas said about her cat named Winslow.

To Graves and Varnagatas, the firefighters are the real heroes. Especially the one who saved Winslow.