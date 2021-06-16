Woman ordered to pay thousands for Lowell organization embezzlement

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman from Lowell has been sentenced to serve jail time and ordered to pay thousands in restitution for embezzlement.

Brenda Schullo has been sentenced to serve six months in the Kent County jail. She was also sentenced to three years’ probation and ordered to pay $33,842.29 in restitution.

Schullo pled guilty in April to the felony of embezzling from Lowell Moose Lodge. Two other charges — using a computer to commit a crime and illegally using a financial transaction device — were dropped.

Police were first alerted of some inconsistencies in the lodge’s bank accounts in 2019. After some investigation, Schullo was arraigned in 2020.