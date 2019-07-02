Woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Wyoming Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday on Chicago Drive SW near Byron Center Avenue SW.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said two vehicles crashed head-on, causing one of the vehicles to strike a third vehicle.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 39-year-old woman, died at the scene. Authorities have not released her name pending family notification.

A second driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash closed a section of Chicago Drive SW, but it has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

