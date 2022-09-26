BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed and a man seriously injured in a crash near Byron Center Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. on 76th Street SW near Indigo Ridge Drive in Byron Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says the driver of a pickup truck slowed for a vehicle making a turn. The driver of a Jeep tried to pass the pickup on the shoulder but then quickly pulled back onto the road and hit the pickup. The pickup crossed the centerline and hit a sedan.

The driver of the sedan, 29-year-old Misty Rackow of Allendale, was killed.

The driver of the pickup, a 36-year-old Wyoming man, was seriously injured.

The 36-year-old Byron Center man driving the Jeep was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office said Monday it was still investigating. When its case is completed, it will be sent to the county prosecutor, who will decide what, if any, charges are appropriate.