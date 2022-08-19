GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was injured when her purse was stolen in a Meijer parking lot in Grandville on Thursday, police say.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the Meijer on Century Center Street SW near Ivanrest Avenue SW. Officers with the Grandville Police Department responded to reports of a stolen purse. They say the purse was taken from a customer’s shopping cart in the parking lot.

When the customer tried to follow the suspect to get her purse back, she tripped and fell, injuring herself enough to require medical care. Police said the suspect got into a vehicle that had been waiting and fled the scene.

Officers said the snatchers, who they believe to be teenagers, drove off in a white Ford Escape with no license plate.

The robbery is under investigation.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Silent Observer or the Grandville Police Department tip-line at 616.538.6110, option 2.