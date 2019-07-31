Woman injured in Kent County crash

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One woman was taken to the hospital via Aero Med after a crash in northern Kent County

It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 18 Mile Road and Meddler Avenue NE in Spencer Township.

Authorities say the vehicle was headed east on 18 Mile Road through the curves west of the intersection when it crossed the center line and ran off the north side of the road into a tree.

The driver, a 59-year-old woman from Cedar Springs, was extricated from the vehicle, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say she had head, chest and leg injuries. However, she was alert and talking to medical personnel as she was being taken to the hospital, police say.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash and no one else was injured.

Deputies say alcohol is not believed to be a factor at this time.