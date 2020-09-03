Woman injured after crashing into Cedar Springs building

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was injured after crashing into a building in Cedar Springs Thursday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Thursday at the Boost Mobile on N Main Street NE between Cherry and Ash streets.

Cedar Springs Fire Chief Marty Fraser said the woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

It’s unclear what led to the crash and the extent of the damage to the building is unknown.

Kent County sheriff’s deputies and Cedar Springs fire crews responded to the crash.