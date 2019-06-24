Woman in wheelchair injured in Kent Co. hit-and-run

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County deputies are looking for the SUV that hit a woman in a wheelchair and kept going.

“He hit the gas and ‘bam,'” Lynette Moore recounted to 24 Hour News 8 Monday night. “I ended up on my side in my wheelchair, bleeding.”

The hit-and-run crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Division Avenue S. at Piedmont Drive SE, south of 60th Street in Gaines Township.

Deputies respond to a hit-and-run crash on S. Division Avenue that injured a woman in a wheelchair. (June 24, 2019)

Moore, who uses a wheelchair and previously had both legs amputated, had just gotten off the bus following a doctor’s appointment and was headed home.

Witnesses told authorities that a light-colored SUV was pulling out of the Southwood Village mobile home community when it hit Moore. The vehicle stopped briefly and then kept going.

“There was a lot of blood and she was visibly shaken and that made my heart hurt for her,” Moore’s friend and caretaker Angela Sams said.

A courtesy photo of Lynette Moore in the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle. (June 24, 2019)

Moore had to get more than 20 staples, but is going to be OK. She was released from the hospital Monday night.

“This makes me mad. It makes me angry,” Sams said. “I want justice for her. I’m glad it wasn’t more serious than what it was, but it’s still serious enough.”

“You did this and then you took off? I mean, do you have no decency. Seriously?” she added.

Moore herself had strong words for the driver:

“You jerk. You should have stopped to see how I was and waited for the police,” she said. “I’m pissed … you could have killed me.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.