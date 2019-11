The scene at Costo Tire Center where a woman was hit and pinned under a car. (Nov. 26, 2019)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hit by a car and was pinned under it near the Costco Tire Center in Wyoming, authorities say.

They say Wyoming police and fire were dispatched to the scene around 2:45 p.m.

The woman in her 50s suffered cardiac arrest when she was freed from under the car. Emergency responders performed CPR on the victim for at least 10 minutes.

The condition of the victim after CPR is unknown.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they come in.