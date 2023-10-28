GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed when she was hit by a vehicle in Gaines Township Friday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of 68th Street SE and S. Division Avenue after receiving reports that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Responding deputies learned that a southbound Jeep, driven by a 30-year-old Gaines Township woman, was making a turn to go eastbound on 68th Street and hit a 48-year-old Gaines Township woman who was crossing the road.

The 48-year-old was taken to the hospital, where she died, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.