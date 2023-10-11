GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was seriously injured when she was hit by a Jeep in the Cannonsburg area Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. near the intersection of 5 Mile Road and Parnell Avenue in Grattan Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said due to weather conditions, a 47-year-old Belding man who had just turned onto southbound Parnell did not see the 76-year-old woman, who was crossing the street.

The man’s Jeep hit the woman, knocking her down. She sustained serious injuries.

The sheriff’s department said its investigation was ongoing.