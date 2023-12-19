GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who admitted to falling asleep with candles burning the night her elderly father caught fire will spend time in jail.

Kendra Krueger was sentenced Monday to 135 days in jail and three years on probation.

She was charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse, a felony.

Krueger was a live-in caregiver for her father, 89-year-old Ronald Krueger, who developed dementia after hip surgery and was known to wander the house at night.

Kendra Krueger’s 911 call came in early in the morning on Nov. 16, 2022. The Kruegers’ neighborhood had lost power, and she said she had accidentally fallen asleep with candles burning.

When she woke up, she found her father “on the kitchen floor … engulfed in flames,” she told detectives.

Ronald Krueger suffered third-degree burns over 40% of his body. He died days later.