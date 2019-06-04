Kent County

Woman, firefighter hospitalized after Cascade Twp. fire

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 05:12 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 08:21 AM EDT

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman and a firefighter were taken to the hospital after a fire at a retirement community in Cascade Township.

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Sentinel Pointe Retirement Community, located at 2900 Thornhills Avenue SE near 28th Street.

Cascade Township Fire Chief Adam Magers told 24 Hour News 8 that a man living in the unit was making some breakfast, and he accidentally turned the stove on and caught some things in the kitchen on fire. The flames were knocked down quickly, but there was a lot of smoke.

He added initial dispatch reports were incorrect that a coffee pot sparked the fire. 

Residents were evacuated briefly. Those affected by smoke damage were moved to the cafeteria until the smoke cleared.

Magers said a woman living in the unit where the fire started was sent to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. 

A firefighter also was taken to the hospital to be checked out for smoke inhalation after there was a malfunction with his mask. He was later released, according to Magers.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries