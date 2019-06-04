Woman, firefighter hospitalized after Cascade Twp. fire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fire officials respond to a fire at the Sentinel Pointe Retirement Community in Cascade Township Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman and a firefighter were taken to the hospital after a fire at a retirement community in Cascade Township.

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Sentinel Pointe Retirement Community, located at 2900 Thornhills Avenue SE near 28th Street.

Cascade Township Fire Chief Adam Magers told 24 Hour News 8 that a man living in the unit was making some breakfast, and he accidentally turned the stove on and caught some things in the kitchen on fire. The flames were knocked down quickly, but there was a lot of smoke.

He added initial dispatch reports were incorrect that a coffee pot sparked the fire.

Residents were evacuated briefly. Those affected by smoke damage were moved to the cafeteria until the smoke cleared.

Magers said a woman living in the unit where the fire started was sent to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter also was taken to the hospital to be checked out for smoke inhalation after there was a malfunction with his mask. He was later released, according to Magers.