Woman dies hours after head-on crash in Wyoming

The scene of a car crash in Wyoming. (March 3, 2020)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman died hours after being involved in a head-on crash in Wyoming Tuesday night.

Wednesday morning, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said the driver of the southbound vehicle, 35-year-old Josefina Jarquin-Altamirano of Wyoming, died from her injuries.

The crash happened around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 35th Street SW and Buchanan Avenue SW in Wyoming.

Investigators believe a vehicle heading northbound on Buchanan was speeding when it hit a southbound vehicle head-on.

As of Wednesday, the driver of the northbound vehicle remained in critical condition and the 10-year-old passenger remained in serious condition.

Wyoming police said although speed is believed to be a factor, the crash remains under investigation.