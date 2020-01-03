Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Wyoming

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers say a 73-year-old Wyoming woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle/pedestrian crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Friday at Byron Center Avenue SW and Porter Street SW in Wyoming.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

The identification of the pedestrian has not been released yet.

Officers say the crash remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

