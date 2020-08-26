Woman charged in Lowell organization embezzlement

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman from Lowell has been arraigned on embezzlement charges.

Brenda Schullo, 49, is accused of committing embezzlement from the Lowell Moose Lodge. She’s been charged with three felonies in connection to to the crime: embezzlement, using a computer to commit a financial transaction or device-forgery and counterfeiting.

Police were alerted of some inconsistencies in the lodge’s bank accounts in 2019.

Warrants were issued for Schullo after an investigation launched at the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

If convicted, Schullo faces 16 years in prison.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the case can contact the Lowell Police Department at 616.897.7120.