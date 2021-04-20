Woman caught on camera stealing from Grandville store

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A video of a woman grabbing clothes and walking out of a Grandville business is circling online.

Now police are hoping that someone recognizes the woman behind the mask.

The video shows that, in less than 30 seconds, the thief grabs the clothes and is out the door of Uptown Cheapskate in Grandville, and on the run. A store employee goes after her to try and stop her.

The store’s owner, Matt Bauman, says his employees were scared. The employee who ran after her said, “put that stuff down, give it back,” Bauman described.

“The girl (thief) just basically said, ‘Leave me alone, your job isn’t worth it,’ and threatened her,” he added.

Bauman thinks it was planned because the car was without a license plate and a getaway driver waiting. It’s estimated that the pair left with around $300 of goods.

Bauman says it’s not the dollar amount but the disregard for anyone else that made him decided to post the video, hoping the shame would stop the thief if nothing else.

“The police really don’t have a lot until they come across this person, we don’t have a license plate, so this is the next best thing. Hopefully her mom sees it,” Bauman said.

If you know anything about the identity of the person in the video, you are asked to call Grandville Police at 616.538.3002 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.