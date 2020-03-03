Woman arrested in stabbing near Sparta Sunday

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was arrested after stabbing a man at a mobile home park near Sparta Sunday.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office was called around 10:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing at the Glenwood Estates Mobile Home Park off Sparta Avenue NW in Sparta Township.

The suspect was taken into custody during a traffic stop a short time later. She was lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility on assault related charges, according to Sgt. Joel Roon.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Roon said his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Roon said the two are acquaintances and not believed to be a domestic relationship.