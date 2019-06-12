Woman accused of poisoning housemate’s tea

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Rockford woman faces a maximum of 15 years in prison for allegedly trying to poison her housemate’s tea.

Maria Pilar Mirque, 54, was living with her 58-year-old house mate on Oak Street in Rockford. That ended in November, according to police, when the housemate looked at the video from a camera inside the house. In it, she saw Mirque removing the jar she uses for tea from the refrigerator, pouring something into it and then putting it back without drinking from it.

The suspicious housemate brought the jar to Rockford police, who sent it off to Michigan State Police for testing. The tests found it contained venlafaxine, an antidepressant more commonly known by the brand name Effexor, and diphenhydramine, an antihistamine.

The housemate sent police pictures of Mirque’s medicines, which allegedly included these drugs.

A pharmacist at a Family Fare confirmed to Rockford police that someone can overdose on large enough doses of the combined drugs, which could cause grogginess, fatigue and even seizures.

The housemate told police that Mirque was studying to be a pharmacist. State records show Mirque was licensed as a pharmacy technician, though her license expired in June 2018.

Mirque was supposed to be in Kent County District Court for a hearing Tuesday, but it was adjourned. She is scheduled to be back in court on June 26. Until then, she remains free on bond.