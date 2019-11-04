Woman accused of poisoning housemate gets no plea deal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman being accused of poisoning her housemate learned Monday in court that the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has no intention of offering her a plea deal.

Without a plea deal, Maria Pilar Mirque, 54, who is accused of poisoning her housemate’s tea, faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when the case goes before a jury.

Criminologists say that most poisoners are men and that 20% of poisoners are never caught.

The housemate captured Mirque allegedly poisoning the tea by using a camera inside of the home. According to police, Mirque can be seen going to the refrigerator and pouring something into a jar that her housemate used for tea. She then returned the jar without drinking from it.

The housemate became suspicious and brought the jar to the Rockford Police Department. The jar was sent for testing by the Michigan State Police. It determined that it contained Venlafaxine, an antidepressant more commonly known as efexor, and diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy relief.

The housemate also sent pictures of Mirque’s medicines to police, which allegedly included these substances.

A pharmacist at Family Fare confirmed for Rockford police that someone could overdose on the combined drugs in large enough doses. The combination can also cause grogginess, fatigue and seizures.

The housemate told police that Mirque was studying to be a pharmacist and state records show that Mirque was licensed as a pharmacy technician, but that license expired in June of 2018.

Mirque was living with her 58-year-old housemate on Oak Street in Rockford, until the video was watched last November.