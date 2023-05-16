CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a woman was arrested for allegedly creating fake attorney documents to smuggle drugs into the Kent County jail.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report that a local attorney received a suspicious piece of mail on April 27.

The letter with the attorney’s name on it was returned to the sender because the inmate was no longer in the Kent County Correctional Facility. However, the attorney never sent the letter and contacted the sheriff’s office, according to a KCSO news release.

The sheriff’s office said the Kent Area Narcotics Team found a suspect believed to be involved in forging mail as if it were from attorneys and using attorney-client privilege to smuggle drugs into the jail. Then on May 9, it conducted a search warrant on Trenton Avenue in Cedar Springs.

In total, six people were arrested on drug and firearm charges. Shannon Soltys, 51, of Cedar Springs, was arrested in connection to making fraudulent attorney documents, according to KCSO.