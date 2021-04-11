Woman, 83, injured in crash south of Sparta

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized following a crash south of Sparta Sunday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of M-37 and 10 Mile Road on the Alpine-Sparta township line.

Michigan State Police say a northbound driver in a pickup truck didn’t obey a red light and broadsided the driver’s side of an SUV.

The drive of the SUV, an 83-year-old Comstock Park woman, was hospitalized. She was later listed in stable condition.

The driver of the pickup, a 22-year-old Ravenna woman, and her passenger weren’t hurt.

Police said speed was also a factor in the crash.