GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who was hospitalized after her house exploded early Monday has died, authorities say.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department identified her as 77-year-old Joann Aimery. She died Monday evening.

The explosion happened just after midnight Monday at her home on Fairwood Court, near the intersection of 76th Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue SE in Gaines Township. Aimery was a widow who lived there alone, her neighbors said.

First responders found Aimery injured on her back deck. Firefighters reached her as deputies sprayed nearby flames with a hose. She was taken to the hospital, where she was initially listed in critical condition.

A neighbor recalled a “huge boom” that rocked his house.

“My blinds were closed, but my whole room turned red, and when I opened the blinds you could see just this huge fire,” Shadman Rahman said.

The house was destroyed in the explosion and resulting fire, with only part of its front still standing. Debris was scattered nearby. The blast blew glass into the 16th hole at StoneWater Country Club, to which the property backs up.

A home on Fairwood Court in Gaines Township was destroyed in an explosion on Sept. 19, 2022.

This still image taken from drone video shows a house on Fairwood Court in Gaines Township that was destroyed in an explosion on Sept. 19, 2022.

The explosion remains under investigation. It could take several weeks to find the cause.