Wolverine Worldwide announces new CEO to take over at end of 2021

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Rockford-based shoemaker Wolverine Worldwide announced the company’s president will become the next chief executive officer at the end of the year.

Brendan Hoffman, the president and a member of Wolverine Worldwide’s Board of Directors, will take over for current CEO Blake Krueger. Hoffman, 52, joined the company as president in September 2020.

Krueger, who started at Wolverine Worldwide in 1993 and has been CEO since 2007, will take up the newly created position of executive chairman during the transition.

In 2017, news broke that Wolverine Worldwide left waste containing PFAS — which came from the Scotchgard used for waterproofing — at its dump. The likely carcinogen made its way in to surrounding residential wells, prompting a remediation effort in recent years, a slew of lawsuits and, ultimately, the running of municipal water to the neighborhood.