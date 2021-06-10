WMCAT offering tuition-free career training

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology is offering tuition-free career training for jobs in the healthcare sector.

Enrollment in WMCAT’s Adult Career Training Program is now open for adults in Kent County through July 15. Classes begin in September.

The six-to-nine-month training will prepare participants for careers in healthcare support fields, including medical coding, medical billing and pharmacy technician. Then in early 2022, a new class in information technology.

Those who are interested in the program can learn more and begin the enrollment process online or by calling 616.454.7004.

WMCAT is able to offer the tuition-free program due to grants from local and national foundations, including $600,000 from W.K. Kellogg Foundation, $200,000 from Grand Rapids Community Foundation and $100,000 from JPMorgan Chase.