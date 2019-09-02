Witnesses: 1 hurt in crash involving train

Breaking News
Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

A photo of a car after a crash involving a train in Alpine Township. (Sept. 1, 2019)

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man drove his vehicle into a train stopped on 7 Mile Road near Vinton Avenue in Alpine Township, witnesses tell News 8.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Nearby neighbors say they heard the crash. They say a man pulled the unconscious driver from the vehicle. 

The driver regained consciousness once pulled from the vehicle, witnesses report.

Speed appeared to be a factor, according to witnesses.

Kent County Sheriff’s Office and the Alpine Township Fire Department are handling the incident.

News 8 is working on learning more information about the crash.  

