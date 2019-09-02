Witnesses: 1 hurt in crash involving train

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man drove his vehicle into a train stopped on 7 Mile Road near Vinton Avenue in Alpine Township, witnesses tell News 8.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Nearby neighbors say they heard the crash. They say a man pulled the unconscious driver from the vehicle.
The driver regained consciousness once pulled from the vehicle, witnesses report.
Speed appeared to be a factor, according to witnesses.
Kent County Sheriff’s Office and the Alpine Township Fire Department are handling the incident.
