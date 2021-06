Kentwood police investigate a robbery at T & J Party Store on Shaffer Avenue on June 18, 2021.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a Kentwood party store was robbed Friday morning.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. at T & J Party Store on Shaffer Avenue off of 29th Street.

A witness at the scene told News 8 he saw the robber come into the store, threaten the owner with a gun, then take two register drawers containing cash and run away.

Kentwood police have not yet released a suspect description.