Witmark building in Plainfield Twp. to be demolished

The Witmark building near the intersection of Jupiter and Plainfield avenues NE in Plainfield Township. (Sept. 24, 2019)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Witmark, an old showroom that has sat vacant for more than 20 years in Plainfield Township, is going to be demolished.

The township’s board of trustees decided to demolish the blighted building at 4189 Jupiter Ave. on June 28, the township said.

Witmark opened in 1969 as a catalog showroom, but after the company folded the property was sold to another company in 1997.

From then on, the building sat empty. Residents watched with frustration as it was consumed by vegetation and neglect.

“The removal of this blighted structure has been a major desire for community members,” said Plainfield Township Supervisor Tom Coleman. “This was a complex issue that required us to thoroughly examine all our options.”

A blighted property is an abandoned or uninhabitable structure or land that meets a set of conditions under state law.

The property will remain with the current owner, the township said.