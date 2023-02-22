GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Anna’s House is again expanding with a new location in the Grand Rapids area.

The local breakfast and brunch chain will be opening up its 11th location at 5488 Northland Dr. NE, between Canonsburg Road and Plainfield Avenue in Plainfield Township, late this year.

The new spot will be opening up in a former Burger King, according to Hannah Sorenson, the marketing coordinator for Anna’s House. She said the team had been eyeing that location awhile and the “stars aligned.”

It’s only about 3 miles from the Plainfield Avenue location and about 10 miles away from the East Beltline location. The Plainfield Avenue location is small, always packed and many complain about wait times, she said.

“This is going to kind of act as a middleman restaurant to try and see if we can ease that wait time for people,” she said.

The new location will seat around 120 people.

A rendering of the floor plan for the Anna’s House location coming to Northland Drive in Plainfield Township. (Courtesy Anna’s House)

The former Burger King has sat vacant for a while, Sorenson said.

“We really take pride in … we’ve never ever built from the ground up. We’ve always taken an existing location — whether it be a past restaurant or not — and just revamp it and turn it into Anna’s House,” she said.

“The team really just takes pride in bringing life back to an existing restaurant and filling it back with people so they can enjoy it,” she later added.

The restaurant will have the familiar airy, bright, retro-diner feel, with a mural and wall displaying vintage toasters. It will be decorated by the same interior designer who has done the other locations, Tylor Devereaux. Sorenson said each restaurant is still “very much its own” and a bit different.

A rendering of the Anna’s House location coming to Northland Drive in Plainfield Township. (Courtesy Anna’s House)

As Anna’s House continues to expand, Sorenson credited the success to a good menu with options for people with dietary needs and a “human approach.”

“You feel happier in there, and you feel full and content leaving and that’s exactly what we want,” she said.

The menus offer lots of options for people who are gluten free, dairy free, vegan or have other dietary needs and preferences, and Sorenson said people can trust there will not be any cross contamination.

“We’ve really just made it … a destination for Michigan. It’s an overall experience,” she said. “I know a lot of restaurants now are kind of moving into that technological … era of, ‘I’m going to order my food, pick it up, no human contact.’ We’re definitely taking the opposite approach. We’re going to keep that waiter, waitress serving you, the human approach, you’re going to get the full dining experience in this great atmosphere with the same great food quality, food presentation.”

A rendering of the Anna’s House location coming to Northland Drive in Plainfield Township. (Courtesy Anna’s House)

She anticipates the team could face some challenges with shipping delays and staffing. The 10th Anna’s House in Michigan, coming to Milford in the east side the state this spring, has had to push back its opening date multiple times because of shipping delays.

If people are interested in working at the Northland Drive location, or other spots throughout the state, Sorenson said to email a resume to hr@annashouseus.com. She touted a good work-life balance and a “variety of benefits” for full-time workers.

“A lot of people complain that we’re not open past 3, but we do that so people are able to pick up their kids after school, are able to do those activities for a good work-life balance,” she said.

She said workers can expect to meet regulars and serve good-quality food.

“Our tagline is ‘saving the world from ordinary breakfast,’ and I think we’re just going to continue doing that in the state of Michigan,” she said.