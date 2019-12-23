Winter rules: Golf courses open to the hardy (a.k.a. desperate)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The 80-yard pitching wedge into the 10th green at Boulder Creek Golf Club looked like a perfect shot until it clicked on the frozen turf and bounced some 20 feet into the air.

“That’s going to be a tough up and down,” said Mark Sterenberg, who was playing with a four-some Monday, a day with temperatures in the 40s.

“The sun’s out; there’s no snow on the greens,” his playing partner, Philip Degen, said. “That’s all it takes.”

“It’s like I’m cheating,” Degen said, denying that golf in December is an act of desperation.

Boulder Creek, which has been closed since early November, was among a handful of golf courses that opened for play on Monday, and it was packed, even without advertising.

It didn’t matter that golfers had to use clubs to pound the tee into the ground.

“They come to us,” Boulder Creek General Manager Amy Pollack said. “At this time, people are anxious to play golf. We’re full today.”

She was expecting 80 to 90 golfers on Monday and more later this week.

“We weren’t open yesterday because the course wasn’t ready, and I stopped in and had 43 missed calls at 12:30 yesterday, so they were ready,” she said.

Boulder Creek will stay open the rest of the week, except Christmas, depending on the weather, Pollack said.