Windows smashed at Imperial Gunworx break in

Justin Kollar on scene at a gun shop break in in Sparta.

BYRON TWP (WOOD) — A gun store in Sparta was broken into early Sunday morning.

Kent County Sheriff’s office said deputies arrived on scene at Imperial Gunworx LLC store in the 100 block on E. Division St. in Sparta shortly after the break in.

Bricks had been used to shatter the glass front door and a display case within the store.

Store owners were in the building shortly after the break in, however, they did not confirm how many guns had been stolen.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police officials have not yet released the name of a suspect.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the county sheriff at (616) 632-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.