Windows smashed at 2 cellphone stores near GR

A Sprint store on Northland Drive near Plainfield Avenue was broken into early Nov. 26, 2019.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two cellphone stores on the same block north of Grand Rapids were broken into early Tuesday.

Kent County Central Dispatch says reports came in around 2:30 a.m. that alarms had been triggered at the Spring Store on Northland Drive NE just north of Plainfield Avenue in Plainfield Township. Then alarms went off at the Verizon Wireless just down the road.

A Verizon store on Northland Drive near Plainfield Avenue was broken into early Nov. 26, 2019.

The News 8 crew on the scene saw windows broken out at both stores.

Authorities have not yet said whether the thief or thieves got away with anything or released any suspect information.

The same Verizon was also broken into in August amid a rash of cellphone store break-ins in Kent and Ottawa counties.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.