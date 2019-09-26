Windows smashed during cellphone store break-in

Smashed windows of a Verizon retail store on 28th Street in Wyoming after a break-in Thursday, Sept. 26 2019.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A cellphone store had its windows smashed in during a break-in early Thursday morning.

It happened at the GoWireless cellphone store, a Verizon retailer, in the 1600 block of 28th Street SW near Burlingame Avenue SW.

It is unclear whether anything inside the store was taken or how many suspects are involved.

Thursday’s incident comes as West Michigan is seeing a spike in cellphone thefts. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says most of the incidents are connected. Investigators believe multiple groups of teenagers are working together to commit these crimes.

News 8 has a crew on the scene working to learn more about this incident, stay with woodtv for future updates to this developing story.